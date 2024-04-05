Final cruise of the season to enjoy a Taste of Eden festival feast

After what has appeared to be a very successful cruise ship season, the 41st and final cruise liner will be arriving in Eden on Sunday, April 7, coinciding with a food festival in a 19th-Century estate on the shores of Twofold Bay.
Debbie Meers, Cruise Eden manager, said the team was very excited to welcome those on board the three-night Sapphire Coast Food Festival Cruise to their only port of call in Eden.
"P&O Pacific Adventure is now coming in on Sunday when the weather is hopefully a little nicer than what is predicted [Saturday], and the Taste of Eden Festival will be on at the Seahorse Inn for the 3337 guests on board and our local community," Ms Meers said.
"It is the most amazing venue being on the grassy area of the beach side of the Seahorse Inn, and we have all local food vendors, our cruise markets, the local band SALT is playing, and it's a very festive and showcasing opportunity for our local produce and food providers."
Starting at 9.30am and finishing at 2pm, the festival will include five thirst-quenching businesses including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, 10 food vans with the ever-popular gourmet wood fired pizza, Vietnamese, Banjo's oysters, Creative Lines' mixed sliders, and three dessert delicacies.
There will be 12 festival shuttle buses in operation during the day with two dedicated town shuttle buses operating all day from 7.30am at the Welcome Centre shuttle bus stop, the last shuttle from town will be at 2.15pm from the wharf.
