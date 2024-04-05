Bega District News
Bega District News
Final cruise of the season to enjoy a Taste of Eden festival feast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 4:49pm
After what has appeared to be a very successful cruise ship season, the 41st and final cruise liner will be arriving in Eden on Sunday, April 7, coinciding with a food festival in a 19th-Century estate on the shores of Twofold Bay.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

