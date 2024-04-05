Introducing a new look, but focus remains

Hello valued readers and welcome to your new-look Bega District News.
As we've been reporting in recent weeks, we have made changes to the way we deliver the best in local and regional news.
While our focus on providing you with engaging, entertaining and informative coverage via our website and digital platforms isn't changing, you will see a shift in our printed newspapers.
News and views from right across the Bega Valley shire will now be published in print under the one banner of the Bega District News.
The newspaper will be available at all the usual outlets each Friday.
Your favourite websites will continue, as will our Facebook pages and email newsletters for breaking news and weekly headlines.
While it's sad to see some of our region's smaller newspapers disappear as their local coverage is rolled into the Bega District News print editions, it's not entirely unexpected.
Among the questions I was asked within weeks of starting my role as editor of the Bega District News some 12 years ago was 'why isn't there just one paper for the whole shire?'
At the time there were still plenty of reasons for there not to be a single publication for the whole region.
However, as audience and advertiser behaviours change, so too must our business.
As we signed off on the final print editions of the Merimbula News Weekly and Eden Magnet this week, it was difficult to have to say farewell to some wonderful team members.
I've been blessed to work alongside numerous top-class journalists throughout the years - great writers, great people.
Several are still with our ACM network in other roles, continually improving themselves and their craft. Others have moved on to take up challenges elsewhere in the media industry.
It hurts to have to say farewell to colleagues for reasons not of their own choosing but I have no doubt they will forge ahead and find other channels for their incredible sense of community and for sharing a great story.
I hope you will join me in wishing them all the very best, just as they have expressed their thanks for you the readers while sharing their favourite memories and saying goodbye.
I'm grateful for their encouragement and the feedback and support of our loyal audiences and advertisers as we now focus on our new approach to bringing you the news in print via the Bega District News.
From next week, you will see that the Bega District News newspapers have a smart new look and feel.
The fresh contemporary style is already being used in ACM titles like The Canberra Times and Illawarra Mercury, so I feel privileged to be able to bring that same standard to the Far South Coast.
As always, I love hearing your feedback and am keen to know what you think of the new look, how we are covering the news for our region and whether there's anything I can do to make your reading experience even better.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.