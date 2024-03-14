New-look Bega District News has the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast covered

From next month we're planning to change the way we cover news across the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast.
We're proposing to consolidate the weekly printed edition of Merimbula News Weekly and Eden's Magnet newspaper into a new-look edition of the weekly Bega District News, which is published on Fridays.
Celebrating 160 years of publishing later this year, the Bega District News will cover news for the communities of the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast, including Merimbula and Eden.
We're consulting with our team about the plan and are aiming for our first new-look Bega District News to appear on Friday April 12 - available at all the usual outlets.
The Merimbula News Weekly will move to digital-only publishing at merimbulanewsweekly.com.au and The Magnet will move to digital-only publishing at edenmagnet.com.au. Existing Merimbula and Eden digital subscribers will get access to the "Today's Paper" digital edition of Friday's Bega District News so they can flip through every page on their favourite device.
Covering the communities of Bega Valley Shire and the Sapphire Coast, the Bega District News on Friday will include our popular weekly view.com.au property guide, plus local news, sport and community information.
We will continue to report breaking news for the communities of the region across the week at begadistrictnews.com.au, merimbulanewsweekly.com.au and edenmagnet.com.au, where subscribers also enjoy access to news from The Canberra Times via the "My Region" tab.
This strategic change aims to deliver our audiences and advertising partners across the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast a stronger weekly print offering and help secure a more sustainable future for the local journalism that keeps you informed and connected.
While we're planning to change the way we deliver the news in print, our mission will remain the same: we are passionate about telling the stories that matter and delivering the advertising solutions that achieve results for our local traders and other commercial customers.
To our readers and advertisers, thank you for your continuing support and words of encouragement.
With a relaunch of the print edition of the Bega District News to incorporate news from Merimbula and Eden, we need you to please get behind us: buy each week's edition of the newspaper or sign up as a digital subscriber at begadistrictnews.com.au, merimbulanewsweekly.com.au and edenmagnet.com.au or advertise with us or share our stories on social media.
By supporting the Bega District News - and those wonderful local businesses who advertise with us - you will be helping to sustain the local journalism that keeps our amazing region and its vibrant local communities strong.
