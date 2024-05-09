Bega ANZ branch to close in October

Bega's ANZ branch is to close in October, leaving customers with a four-hour round trip to the next nearest branch if they want face-to-face banking.
While a message to customers earlier this week said it would be closing on October 9, ANZ confirmed it would be closing its Bega branch as of 4pm October 23, 2024.
It said transactions in-branch had halved over the past five years and that just one per cent of all transactions were now done over the counter.
ANZ district manager Mark Simpson said there were a number of ways in which ANZ customers in Bega could continue to be served by the bank.
"We are working closely with our customers to ensure they are well supported and aware of all the ways they can complete their banking," Mr Simpson said.
"Customers can continue to bank via the ANZ app, internet banking and phone banking.
"We also have a team of community-based bankers, such as mobile lenders, who meet with our customers to discuss their banking needs at a location that best suits them."
Although other banks have arrangements with Australia Post for over-the-counter banking services, ANZ was not one of them, the bank saying it was yet to reach "a far and proportionate agreement" to use Bank@Post services.
The next closest branch once Bega's closed was at Batemans Bay.
Mr Simpson said ANZ customers had fee-free access to 2600 ATMs operated by ANZ and atmx across Australia, as well as fee-free access to thousands of additional ATMs operated by other major banks.
"Customers can also withdraw money using EFTPOS facilities at the Coles and Woolworths supermarkets in Bega," he added.
Mr Simpson also confirmed staff at the Bega branch had been given access to tools and training as well as redeployment opportunities within ANZ.
While the ANZ closure will leave a gap in the middle of Carp St, Bega still has branches of Commonwealth, NAB, Westpac, IMB, Horizon, St George and Bendigo serving the town and surrounds.
ANZ is not the only bank to announce branch closures in this region.
Moruya will be losing its NAB branch as of next month, the bank also citing a significant drop in face-to-face customers.
In late 2022, Narooma's NAB closed its doors, leaving just IMB and Commonwealth (CBA) branches in town.
The situation across the country has been of such concern the federal government launched a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures.
The long-running inquiry has been examining the effects of increasing rural bank closures.
