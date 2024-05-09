Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

April 26 - May 15
In Art in the Garage's latest exhibition, the artists have produced works which will take viewers to places both real and imaginary which have inspired those creating the works. From a life-changing journey to Uluru, to a fanciful festivity in Africa, or even the botanical gardens that make you wonder if you're on another planet. Tulgeen Disability Services had employed Bega Valley practising artists to nurture the individual creativity of emerging artists with disabilities through sensitive mentorship, within a small car garage turned studio in Bega. The creativeness from these sessions had built bodies of work, which will be on display at Spiral Gallery, 47 Church St, Bega, until May 15.
May 10
Hosted by the Wolumla Public School P&C, enjoy food vans aplenty, market stalls and a huge line-up of live entertainment including performances by the Sapphire Coast Learning Community Band, Ricky Bloomfield, Dust and Echoes, Roxygen, Red Heart Blue, Chris O'Donnell and The Poddy Dodgers. Friday, May 10, at Wolumla Recreation Ground from 5-9pm. Entry is $10 an adult, $5 for children, with a family ticket $30. All proceeds to support the school.
May 10
Costa Georgiadis of ABC's Gardening Australia will be returning to Bermagui for an evening of local food and in-depth discussion. The event will be held at Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club on Friday, May 10, from 5pm. It will be MC'd by regenerative cattle farmer and rural journalist Sophie Longden, and money raised will help to fund Bermagui preschool's Moodji Farm. A three-course menu featuring local produce and Moodji harvest will be created by long time Moodji supporter, Eastwood's Bermagui. Tickets are $85, and are available at events.humanitix.com/the-moodji-futures-dinner-and-panel-discussion-with-costa-georgiadis.
May 11
Join University of Wollongong's Professor Karen Charlton at a workshop on reducing, recycling and repurposing waste in business. Following the workshop, Walkley Award winner Linda Mottram will host an expert panel discussion with Costa at Bega Valley Civic Centre. Entry is $20 and tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1212516?
May 12
Head to the Sapphire Coast Turf Club this Sunday, May 12, for the Club Sapphire Clubs Race Day. A full TAB race meeting with TAB facilities, on course bookmakers, bar and kiosk. Free buses to and from the track. Check the website, www.sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au, for timetable. Gates open 12pm. Sponsored by Club Sapphire, Merimbula RSL, Tathra Beach Bowlo, Bermagui Country Club, Tura Beach Country Club and Club Bega.
May 12
Mother's Day at Four Winds will be an afternoon of soaring vocal textures and delicately interwoven melodies featuring Luminescence Chamber Singers performing 'Of The Body'. Rarely heard gems from the Renaissance period and a selection of modern pop songs will be performed on the Four Winds Indoor Windsong Pavillion. Acapella music will relate to each body part including the eyes, the hands, the mouth, the feet, the blood and the heart. The dynamic group of six exceptionally talented vocalists, AJ, Alasdair, Lucien, Rachel, Veronica and Dan, will create a unique sound as their voices harmoniously meld together with each vocalise singing a different line to create the score. General Admission is $45, Concession is $30, and 16 and under are free. Available at www.fourwinds.com.au
Bega, May 19
Hot off its sold out 2023 UK Tour, A Taste of Ireland- The Irish Music and Dance Sensation returns with a performance that is "Celtic for this decade". Laugh, cry and jig into the night with a show that has entertained thousands. Dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance join an acclaimed cast of champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, as they blend Irish charm with mind-blowing talents to present an unforgettable night of entertainment. Bega Valley Civic Centre, 4pm. Tickets via Trybooking
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.