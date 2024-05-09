Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Mother's Day at Four Winds will be an afternoon of soaring vocal textures and delicately interwoven melodies featuring Luminescence Chamber Singers performing 'Of The Body'. Rarely heard gems from the Renaissance period and a selection of modern pop songs will be performed on the Four Winds Indoor Windsong Pavillion. Acapella music will relate to each body part including the eyes, the hands, the mouth, the feet, the blood and the heart. The dynamic group of six exceptionally talented vocalists, AJ, Alasdair, Lucien, Rachel, Veronica and Dan, will create a unique sound as their voices harmoniously meld together with each vocalise singing a different line to create the score. General Admission is $45, Concession is $30, and 16 and under are free. Available at www.fourwinds.com.au

