Merimbula's EAT Festival 'biggest yet'

The sun shone, the water glimmered and around 5000 people came to enjoy Merimbula's EAT Festival.
Amanda Heather of the EAT Festival committee said they thought it could be the biggest one yet.
Ms Heather said they carried out surveys and found a lot of people were from out of the region.
"We had six new stallholders including Superette and Kitty's and great interest from the locals who always support us," Ms Heather said.
There were were 33 stalls this year but it didn't feel as crowded as in previous years due to a different layout utilising more of the space, which allowed a better flow between stalls. It also felt as though the crowds arrived at different times, rather than all at once, making for a better experience.
From seafood to smoked meats and ice cream there was plenty to sample with a chance to squirt water at a row of plastic ducks at the Merimbula Rural Fire Service stall, listen to music or sip something interesting.
Frogs Hollow Brewing Co were first timers at the festival after starting their off-grid business in December 2022. Richard Northam said they were committed to no waste.
"We supply the mash to local farmers for food and try to ensure we're upcycling and part of the circular economy," he said.
Mitchell Piercey said they started as home brewers in 2013 and now have their brews in 23 bottle shops along the coast.
There were more tables and chairs in recently cleared areas along Fishpen which encouraged people to sit and enjoy the food for longer.
Rhys Treloar of Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing said EAT Festival kept on delivering and this year was no exception.
"With some of the region's best local produce, beer, gin and live music on show it's no surprise that over the Canberra and Victorian long weekend we had people lining up in no-doubt record numbers."
In what is fast becoming a new tradition, there was an egg and spoon race for entrants from the hospitality industry including Dave Arens Free Range Catering, Pete Caldwell Longstocking Brewery, Sally Daly Merimbula Wharf Restaurant, Jacqui Smith Wheelers, Connor Dulcies Cottage and Margy Osmond, CEO Tourism and Transport Forum.
The starter's gun was pressed by member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, but the race had added elements including having to climb into water waders and continue running, much to the amusement of the onlookers.
"Dave Arens won the race, that's back to back victories for him so we'll be handicapping him next year and Pete from Longstocking cheated terribly again (he sticky taped his egg onto the spoon), giving him a second place finish. Connor from Dulcies romped in for third place," Ms Heather said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.