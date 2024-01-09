Bega District News
Tourism spend on Sapphire Coast increased by 26 per cent

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 2:27pm
Speakers at the Sapphire Coast Tourism Industry Briefing. Picture by Denise Dion
Speakers at the Sapphire Coast Tourism Industry Briefing. Picture by Denise Dion

As the Bega Valley Shire prepares for the upcoming holiday season about 170 people from all walks of the hospitality industry met at Bega Valley Civic Centre for the annual Sapphire Coast Tourism Industry Briefing, to hear from industry speakers and provide updates about their own businesses.

