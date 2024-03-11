Luxury gated housing proposal prompts residents to form Bermagui Matters

More than a third of Bermagui residents have signed a petition to oppose a development proposal for the town's south-west fringe.
National development company Metacap Group Holdings has proposed 162 houses in a "resort-style" development for over-60s.
Metacap is a national company that specialises in over-50s land lease communities known as Riverbend Resorts.
A group of "different voices have consolidated from different directions" to stop the development.
Following the example of Dalmeny Matters, they formed Bermagui Matters on Monday, March 4.
By March 10, it had 101 members and 719 signatures on its petition by March 12.
The 2021 census puts Bermagui's population at 1865.
Their objections span environmental, social and cultural, plus the ability of Bermagui's facilities, services and infrastructure to support so many more elderly residents.
Motria Tymkiw von Schreiber said there are many inaccuracies in the development application (DA) and it overlooks "massive environmental aspects".
"It doesn't show the ecologies and the threatened species of national significance" including Glossy Black Cockatoos and Yellow Bellied Gliders.
Brigit Brunken said the site is rated high fire risk with only one sealed road in and out.
"I think emergency services would be very concerned how to evacuate potentially another 300 elderly residents.
"We can't evacuate the town as it is," Ms Brunken said.
Hal Judge's concerns are around altering Bermagui's social fabric by having a gated elderly community.
"Most countries don't segregate and marginalise their old people," he said.
"Metacap's plan for densely-packed housing without tree cover will create a "heat island" effect which would impose long-term electricity costs on tenants."
It does not address Bermagui's need for affordable housing for young families.
Furthermore "it will place great pressure on our precarious water supply from Brogo dam, particularly during droughts, and on our sewerage treatment facility", Mr Judge said.
Ms Brunken said the town's population is ageing as it is.
"How can we support even more elderly people with GPs and hospitals.
"Even now the Bega hospital is not adequate and we have to go to Canberra," she said.
Residents said Nutleys Creek Road was not built to cope with the DA's forecast total daily volume of 825 vehicles given the development is not within walking distance of town.
The residents said there was inadequate community consultation given the size of the development.
Community organisation Bermagui Community Forum said in its March 4 newsletter that the level of community interest warranted Metacap holding a community information session.
"It is recommended that Council request this and have an officer present to answer procedural questions," it said.
Bermagui Matters intends further growing its membership, getting 1000 signatures on its petition and meeting with council.
"We are also going to get in touch with higher authorities in conjunction with Dalmeny Matters, Manyana Matters and Coastal Residents United," Ms von Schreiber said.
