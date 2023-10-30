Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bermagui Medical Centre closed on Tuesdays, soon Thursdays too

MW
By Marion Williams
October 31 2023 - 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the very hard-working staff at Bermagui Medical Centre: receptionist Amey Middlemiss, Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan and nurse Jo Hill. Picture by Marion Williams
Some of the very hard-working staff at Bermagui Medical Centre: receptionist Amey Middlemiss, Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan and nurse Jo Hill. Picture by Marion Williams

It is the decision that Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan did not want to make and that Bermagui residents have been fearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.