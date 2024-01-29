$26million seniors' resort-style housing development proposed for Bermagui

A development application has been lodged with Bega Valley Shire Council for 162 seniors' housing units in Bermagui.
The development has an estimated cost of $26.48million and would be built in six stages.
The owner of the land is Mordana Pty Ltd and it is being developed by Metacap Group Holdings.
Metacap is a national company that specialises in over 50s land lease communities known as Riverbend Resorts.
The application said that the development of independent living units has strong strategic alignment with council's demographic growth towards an ageing population.
The development is on 13.4 hectares of native vegetation at Lot 60 Nutleys Creek Road that is bisected by Ocean View Drive.
The site is approximately two kilometres south west of Bermagui town centre and is zoned R2 low density residential.
It is designed exclusively for people over 60 "to retire in a luxury resort-style environment that still makes solid financial sense".
Potential residents can choose from nine different house designs with sizes ranging from 159 to 201 square metres.
It features a community facility with function rooms, bar, sauna, fitness/gym and pool plus there is boat and caravan storage.
The wide array of amenities would be maintained by management.
The application said the development would create considerable local employment opportunities through construction and ongoing operation.
When complete it would employ two on-site managers, a grounds worker and a landscaper and it would have two mini-buses to provide on-demand transport to Bermagui and surrounding towns.
The application said it "would not significantly impact threatened species, populations, ecological communities and their habitats and is not located on land identified as critical habitat".
Sustainability measures include energy efficiency technology to reduce peak demand for electricity, generation and storage of renewable energy, and reduced reliance on artificial light and mechanical heating and cooling through passive design.
There will be water tanks for gardens and external irrigation.
Each dwelling will have a safety/emergency button connected to the on-site manager.
The development "would be partnered with the surrounding medical centres and doctors for any on-demand services".
The plans were submitted on November 13, 2023.
The plans were advertised and adjoining owners notified between December 18 and February 5.
The developer had a pre-lodgement meeting with council in December 2022.
"Key issues were raised and have been addressed," the application said.
Submissions can be made to council by mail, email and online.
A proposal to build 298 homes at Sapphire Cove in Bermagui is not going to plan.
