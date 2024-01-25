Home buyers' dreams shattered as developer ups price after two years

First time buyers, families and couples with contracts for land at Sapphire Cove, Bermagui are in shock after the developer Michael Lowry of Mundarrah Pty sent letters saying more money was needed to get the blocks ready for development.
Prior to COVID Jeffry Gill and his partner put a deposit on a block of land in the development. Just before Christmas they and other buyers with plans to build their dream homes, received letters from Mundarrah which said they needed to pay more money because the developer's costs had increased.
The developer claimed delays by council and government departments meant prices had increased and with it the cost of the development.
In a letter the lawyer for Mundarrah, Gerrard Toltz told buyers the increase in government fees and the widely publicised real increases in construction costs made it no longer possible for the developer to proceed with the development under the current contracted sale contracts.
Mundarrah submitted the 21.78hectare site to council for subdivsion in July 2021, and was originally looking at an estimated 400 dwellings but during assessment changed the total to 298 dwellings.
In September 2022 council approved the change subject to a number of conditions.
Council agreed to provide a deferred approval subject to the completion of conditions relating to biodiversity, and a determination from the Department of Agriculture Water and Environment.
Mundarrah has claimed the delays and cost increases meant it was unable to proceed under the current sale contracts. In Mr Gill's case, Mundarrah wanted an additional $95,000.
There had been concerns among purchasers for a while about the lack of activity at the site but their worst fears became reality when on December 21, 2023 letters started arriving from Toltz Lawyers, acting for Mundarrah, asking for more money.
The blocks, including Mr Gill's should have been completed and development-ready with roads, power and sewer connections by now.
Mundarrah said construction costs has increased by $20,000 per lot, there was a further biodiversity charge of $25,000 per lot, council fees and contributions increased by $5900 per lot and there were time delays and a holding cost increase of $25,000 per lot.
While construction costs for road materials may well have increased, any developer should be aware of NSW biodiversity rules and the need to include costs for either offsets, credits or payment to cover biodiversity factors.
Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said council fees and charges for water and sewer connections had increased by only 2.5 per cent, something the developer should have taken into consideration in planning a long-term project.
Cr Fitzpatrick said it could be possible that the size of the development triggered an upgrade to sewer or water infrastructure, which was something that the developer would have to bear.
He said he expected developers would do due diligence on matters such as the possible need for infrastructure upgrades.
Cr Fitzpatrick suggested time delays and holding cost increase might relate to the extra interest the developer had to pay on loans.
However, developers can no longer simply rescind contracts and go out to sell at a higher price after NSW toughened up the legislation in the Conveyancing Act.
They must have the agreement of all buyers to extend the timeline and/or increase the price.
There is a veiled threat that if buyers do not pay the extra money the development finance will not be available and the development may not go ahead at all.
As the deposits on the contract are help in a trust fund whatever happens, no one will lose their money but for many it will be the loss of their dreams that will be hard to bear.
"Our aim was to be retiring now. For us we may have missed the boat," Mr Gill said.
