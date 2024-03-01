Fresh ideas blossom into community pop up market and farm gate stall

As warm-toned yet colourful bunting draped across the fronts of market stalls alongside stables previously belonging to 'Nugget' Wheatley, a number of Bega residents filled the front of the one-hectare farm plot for a pop-up evening market.
Organised by James Cook and his partner Mary Barker, the inaugural produce, plant swapping, seed saving, veggie and op shop selling, and hot food eating market welcomed all who could make it to 20 Auckland St.
Under a large tree, a number of young children and two adults chose the comfort of a picnic blanket as they removed seeds out of pinto bean pods, a process called threshing.
The seeds were being prepared to go into the Bega Seed Savers' market stall, where rustic bowls housed a variety of beans, and small yellow envelopes with seeds for lettuce, quinoa, tomato, silver beet and zucchini.
"Oh my gourd," Sharon Cornthwaite from Ricky's Place said as she laughed holding the almost orange, large hard-shelled fruit, though she participated in the event by selling fresh nourish bowls.
Next door neighbours on Auckland Street, Krsna and Premkranti wheelbarrowed over their produce for sale, some of which was neatly picked into handwoven baskets, while Greg Coran from Reedy Swamp Distillery had a spectrum of coloured absinth and liqueurs at the front of his stall.
Silence fell upon the space as people were mesmerised by spoken word poetry shared by Tom from Tilba and Lucy from Tathra, as they read pieces during the Mother Nature Open Mic Poetry part of the evening event.
Poet and percussionist Gabrielle Journey Jones hosted and performed an acknowledgement of country with pieces about Tathra, Bemboka and Wallaga Lake, and a poem called "What brings us to Bega".
James Cook from Brighter Day Landscapes, who owns the property and ex-stables with his partner Mary Barker, the driving force behind much of what has been established on the grounds, said they purchased the location as the smoke was clearing after the Black Summer fires.
"We needed some shed space, [and] what's happened is beyond our wildest dreams," Mr Cook said.
The property no longer housed just the gardening and landscaping equipment, as he originally envisioned, but had expanded into the Grow the Future (GTF) farm through much help from project partner Sapphire Coast Producers Association (SCPA).
"Kickstarting the farm gate sale was the genesis for this market, [and] could become a hub for future [events]," he said.
GTF manager Cal Champagne said the programs he had helped teach took young people out of the clinical and structured location of a classroom, and instead placed them in a hands-on, outdoor environment with project-based experience.
"We run three different programs that are the vehicle for engaging young people, for those disengaged from school and work, [and] growing food is a way for young people to see instant outcomes," Mr Champagne said.
"You plant a seed, care for it, eat or sell it."
From March 19 on Tuesday afternoons, Grow the Future will begin to sell produce grown on the property at their farm's gate, another step forward from what was once just the old stables near Bega River.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.