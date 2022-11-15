Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers needed to revitalise community garden growing fresh fruit and vegetables for Ricky's Place and Community Pantry

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Cornthwaite, who works as head chef for Ricky's Place, has spearheaded the community garden project but is looking for someone else to take over with the garden's management. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Volunteers are needed to revitalise a community garden at the grounds of St John's Anglican Church in Bega to grow fresh fruit and vegetables for Ricky's Place and the Sapphire Community Pantry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.