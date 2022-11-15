Volunteers needed to revitalise community garden growing fresh fruit and vegetables for Ricky's Place and Community Pantry

Volunteers are needed to revitalise a community garden at the grounds of St John's Anglican Church in Bega to grow fresh fruit and vegetables for Ricky's Place and the Sapphire Community Pantry.
Sapphire Community Projects members have decided to utilise a brilliant community garden space that was built around 10 years ago when Ricky's Place was first started up by church parish volunteers.
The gardens fell into disrepair when Ricky's Place was halted at the start of COVID to protect its volunteers.
Although other community organisations such as Tulgeen have used the space since, in more recent times it has fallen to the wayside.
Sharon Cornthwaite, who works as head chef for Ricky's Place, has spearheaded the project but said due to her other commitments with the pantry and the community kitchen was looking for someone else to take over with the garden's management.
She said once the garden was re-established it would be used to grow items such as fresh lettuce, herbs, zucchinis, cucumbers, and tomatoes that would be served to diners at Ricky's Place.
"What I want for the kitchen is to be able to go out to the garden, pick the lettuces, herbs, zucchinis for that lunch," she said.
"Also at some stage if we do get enough tomatoes we're going to do a community passata making day."
Some of the produce would also be going directly to people in need accessing the community pantry.
"The need for fresh fruit and vegetables has quadrupled at the pantry, we can never get enough. We're selling out of things really quickly throughout the week," she said.
The community garden already has facilities such as a shed with equipment, garden beds, compost heap, toilet and handwashing system, and worm farm.
Ms Cornthwaite and her husband Tim have started maintaining the grounds by weeding, mowing, whipper snipping, as well as pruning and mulching citrus trees that were overrun.
"What we don't have at the moment is labour," she said.
A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, November 17 at 2pm at the church, with Ms Cornthwaite wanting to get an initial 20 volunteers involved.
Volunteers assisting in the garden would also be able to access a share in the bounty fruit and vegetables grown in the garden.
The meeting would allow the group to understand people's volunteering capacities, their availabilities or skillsets and a create a timetable.
"We will be talking about what people think we should grow, if they've got any enthusiasms.
"I want to ask people what they want to do, I'm not telling them."
Ms Cornthwaite has been an avid gardener herself, with a successful garden and worm farm she has had going for the last 20 years.
She said loved the powerful gardening properties of manure and compost and would try and ensure the garden was as organic as possible.
"I am known as the 'poo queen'. I have been known to screech to a halt on country roads if people were offering cow poo, horse poo, camel poo, sheep poo," she said.
Ms Cornthwaite said while she was happy to contribute her knowledge and skills, she wanted to find someone else to coordinate planting efforts and help volunteers with their duties.
The community garden would also be seeking donations from local nurseries of seedlings.
Members from the Bega Valley seed bank had already volunteered to grow seedlings from their collection of heirloom seeds to be planted next year.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
