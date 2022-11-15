The bright colours and and vibrant talents of Tulgeen artists have once again seen fans rush for their wallets.
The latest Art in the Garage exhibition - Bandits With Brushes - launched at Spiral Gallery in Bega on Friday night, November11.
And, as it often the case, many of the pieces exhibited already had red dot stickers beside them denoting they had already been sold to admirers.
Art in the Garage has been operating in Bega for 20 years, pairing people living with disability with an established artist as a mentor, and fostering and sharing their creativity.
The annual exhibitions of works created by Bega Valley artists with a disability have always been a popular event on the creative arts calendar, with the colourful artworks quick to sell.
READ ALSO:
Diana Stewart from Spiral Gallery said there were always "so many personalities on the wall" and a sense of excitement and pride in the artists seeing the response to their works.
"When you see those red dots it's a wonderful affirmation," she said.
Laura Barton was one of the artists with several pieces in the Bandits With Brushes exhibit.
Her geometric pieces were created with pastel chalk, and she also loved to work with paint pens.
Ms Barton said she had been part of Tulgeen's Art in the Garage program for around 12 months and loved to work with her mentor Julie.
"She gets me motivated every morning," Ms Barton said.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.