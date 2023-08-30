What once was a parcel of land and stables on Auckland Street Bega is now being transformed into an outdoor classroom and market garden for youth.
This space is part of a social enterprise called Grow the Future, which aims to teach youth aged 12 to 24 to grow food and regenerate the land through a series of engagement, training and employment opportunities.
Grow the Future manager Cal Champagne said they had "hit the ground running" since they launched in June earlier this year.
"I knew there was a demand among young people for this type of project, but to be honest, the number of young people who are getting into it and the support that we've received from the local community has blown us away," he said.
Mr Champagne said Grow the Future was all about providing young people with a supportive outdoor work and learning environment.
He added that there were a range of youth programs already up and running on the farm for youth to get involved with throughout the week.
"Over 30 young people have already been engaged in the hands-on supportive work experience and mentorship program, and 16 young people have been employed as youth identified staff to develop and maintain the farm," he said.
Mr Champagne said there were 14 participants also enrolled in the Grow the Future Accredited Training Program, which is run in partnership with Kiama Community College.
"This training program equips young people with skills, experiences and qualifications in horticulture, ecosystem management and business," he said.
"But it's not just a place for education and experiences, the project has also got crops in the ground, with seasonal vegetables and herbs growing to be ready for sale as early as October," he added.
Mr Champagne said they were working closely with local high schools and local youth services to help support young people.
"We've also established a collaboration with the Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council, who are establishing their own social enterprise, a native nursery," he said,
"The two projects are working closely together to support each other, and to provide pathways for local Aboriginal young people."
Mr Champagne said it was not too late for anyone aged 12 to 24 years old to get involved, as it "the door is always open".
"Our Monday and Tuesday programs are really humming, and we would welcome more participants," he said.
"Our training program will run again at the beginning of 2024, so express your interest now if you're keen."
Mr Champagne said they were also finalising plans to run a spring school holiday program for youth.
"Any local food business who might be interested in sourcing seasonal veggies and herbs grown by young people in the heart of Bega, Grow the Future is on the lookout for partners," he said.
"Once their produce is ready for market, and would welcome hearing from you."
Any interested persons or local businesses wishing to get involved can follow Grow the Future via their social media page.
Grow the Future is supported by Sapphire Coast Producers Association and funded by the Department of Regional NSW Youth Investment Initiative, and the Vince and Fairfax Family Foundation's 'Backing the Future' grant program.
