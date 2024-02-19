NSW Minister: Cuttagee and Wallaga Lake bridges, public transport overhaul

The NSW government will start working on a comprehensive overhaul of regional public transport services in coming months.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison visited the Bega and Eurobodalla shires on Thursday, February 15.
She discussed the government's Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plans (SRITP) during a meeting with CWA Tilba branch at which it had presented her with a proposal for a comprehensive bus service for the Far South Coast.
Ms Aitchison had come from a meeting with Bega Valley Shire Council (BVSC) where she and Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland had a "good conversation" about Cuttagee Bridge.
On February 1, BVSC councillors swept aside the five options put up by council staff for the renewal of Cuttagee Bridge, to opt for a two-lane concrete bridge,
The decision was met with outcry from many residents who have been campaigning for the bridge to be repaired and restored in keeping with its heritage values and aesthetics.
Ms Aitchison said at the meeting with council on Thursday, February 15, she and Dr Holland had spoken to BVSC about the importance of listening to the community's wishes.
"I said we have to listen to the people and look at some of the options like a one-lane hybrid.
"Michael was very strong in putting forward the community's wants," Ms Aitchison said.
The day after she visited BVSC, it issued a press release that said it had successfully negotiated a way forward for renewing the ageing Cuttagee Bridge near Bermagui, reviving three alternative design options instead of just the one.
As well as the two-lane concrete structure preferred by BVSC, the community will now also get to have its say on a two-lane hybrid timber and concrete bridge, and a single-lane hybrid, with final designs still to be worked through.
Ms Aitchison said the plans to accommodate the community when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes on April 29 are "hopefully coming soon".
"We want to try to ensure we don't exacerbate issues for people."
As for the long-term future of Wallaga Lake Bridge and its possible replacement, that would be considered as part of the SRIPT.
The state government will begin work on its SRITP in coming months to plan for the future.
Ms Aitchison said the planning will recognise that regional transport needs have changed with post-COVID migration from cities, renewable energy zones and the need for resilience amid increasingly frequent and intense fires and floods.
"We haven't adjusted our thinking to an ageing population.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and we need these things to be better," Ms Aitchison said.
"We know that good public transport is essential for things like health and education."
She said the plans would be aligned with regional health and education current and planned facilities.
