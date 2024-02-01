Timber options sink as concrete chosen for historic Cuttagee Bridge

Bega Valley Shire councillors have swept aside the five options put up by council staff for the renewal of Cuttagee Bridge, to opt for a two-lane concrete bridge with a footpath on one side.
In doing so councillors cited the need to get on with the work, safety requirements, a desire by the community to see the job done and acceptance of the use of concrete for the job.
However, the decision to opt for a concrete bridge means council staff must now go back to the state government to rework the funding deed for a $15million grant announced as an election promise in March 2023.
A spokesperson for member for Bega Dr Michael Holland expected there would be disappointment over the delay but said Dr Holland would work to ensure the commitment was delivered.
"Dr Holland and Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison would welcome a meeting with the council to discuss expediting this project," the spokesperson said.
Cr Helen O'Neil was one of three councillors who voted against the motion, alongside Cr Cathy Griff and Cr Karen Wright.
"After this decision led by the mayor, the council has dug in, and decided to look at only one option, reverting to the concrete design concept. This has delayed confirmation of the deed of agreement and the project," Cr O'Neil said.
"The decision was made despite the staff recommendation to confirm the deed of agreement and begin the work of cost/benefit assessment as soon as possible, so as to settle the best way forward for repair and restoration of this important bridge.
"This is a heritage bridge on an important tourist route subject to coastal management plans, and it is also a vital route for communities and businesses along the road. We need a safe bridge as soon as possible," Cr O'Neil said.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said it wasn't a change to the status quo of council.
"The community openly said they wanted a concrete bridge. One person can't build their house because they can't get a concrete truck to their site," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
But Cr Griff said it was never the status quo of the council.
"It's a resolved position of council that has been conflicted. The whole point of the money is that heritage value be retained."
Cr Tony Allen said there had been overwhelming support for the concrete bridge at a community meeting at Tanja Hall and Cr David Porter said, despite his love of driving over the timber bridge, only that morning he had been tackled by a group of people in a shop who wanted council to "get on with it".
In response to an option to include timber decking on a concrete bridge, Cr Fitzpatrick said concrete lasted for 100 years and timber for 25 years which would increase council's maintenance costs.
He said it was something council couldn't impose on ratepayers already bearing the brunt of increased rates.
"We just want what's best for our community. We want a bridge similar to one done at Cobargo where one lane was kept open (during the works)," he said.
It brings council's position back to where it was in March 2021. In the meantime there have been advisory committees, consultations and more than a handful of motions debated at council on the saga of the failing bridge.
At the heart of the debate were concerns over safety, heritage values and ongoing costs.
It is a debate which has been made all the more difficult because the wording of the funding announcement left both sides of the argument claiming the high ground.
In March 2023 Dr Holland and Ms Aitchison, committed $15million towards the "repair and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge in line with its heritage position".
But at the same time the bridge needs to meet Transport for NSW requirements and there is no standard for a timber bridge.
ACM understands the funding is for the "restoration of the bridge", and the NSW government would expect the local council to provide the required additional funding should it expand the scope of the project beyond restoration.
Cr Griff said abandoning the value and deep significance of Cuttagee Bridge was contrary to the reasonable pathway proposed by council staff to cost options other than plain concrete.
"It ignores the 14,000 petition signatories seeking to protect the historic structure and is contrary to the intention behind the $15million state grant to restore, repair and to consult with the community," Cr Griff said.
Whatever the final outcome, one thing is certain, $15million will not cover the cost of a new bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.