Timber options sink as concrete chosen for historic Cuttagee Bridge

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 3:22pm
$15million has been allocated to the restoration of Cuttagee Bridge by the state government.
Bega Valley Shire councillors have swept aside the five options put up by council staff for the renewal of Cuttagee Bridge, to opt for a two-lane concrete bridge with a footpath on one side.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

