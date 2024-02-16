Cuttagee Bridge timber options back on the table

For those hoping to see timber elements retained on Cuttagee Bridge, it appears all is not yet lost.
At the last council meeting, Bega Valley Shire councillors voted in the majority to proceed with a single option of a two-lane concrete replacement for the ageing coast road bridge.
However, the decision was met with outcry from many residents who have been campaigning for the bridge to be repaired and restored in keeping with its heritage values and aesthetics.
On Friday, Bega Valley Shire Council's CEO, Anthony McMahon, said he had successfully negotiated a way forward for renewing the ageing Cuttagee Bridge near Bermagui, reviving three alternative design options instead of just the one.
As well as the two-lane concrete structure preferred by the council, the community will now also get to have its say on a two-lane hybrid timber and concrete bridge, and a single-lane hybrid, with final designs still to be worked through.
The announcement came after NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison visited the region to discuss the $15million government commitment to the bridge.
"Given the time constraints of a generous $15million grant from the NSW government, councillors recently delegated the responsibility of negotiating final funding deed details to me following the most recent council meeting," Mr McMahon said.
"This week the mayor and I met with representatives from Transport for NSW, the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison and Member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland and I am happy to say we are now ready to move forward with the project.
"We reached an agreement to consult with the community on three design choices, including a two-lane concrete structure, a two-lane concrete and timber hybrid option and a single-lane hybrid design."
Mr McMahon said the two hybrid options would feature timber components with a connection to heritage design.
"Our next step is to refine designs of all three options and consult with the community on the options. We will communicate when public consultation begins and offer everyone a chance to have their say," he said.
"Following the consultation period, the options will be further assessed incorporating community feedback and the final design solution to be progressed will be determined by councillors at a later date."
The Save the Cuttagee Group welcomed the change of heart.
"This is much better. We are quite positive about the selection of timber options [to be assessed]," said group spokesman Ken Robinson.
"We hope council will investigate the role of timber and we will do our best to point them in the right direction of the beneficial analyses of timber options.
"It's important to us to have involvement in the process...and we're positive about the possibility of community feedback."
Mr Robinson acknowledged there was still design analysis to be determined before a final decision.
However, he said it was important to consider more than just capital costs and maintenance practicalities.
"Along with any cost benefit analysis we should also take into consideration environmental benefits and the social value [of the bridge]. They are all important factors as well."
As to the cost, Mr McMahon said it was important to note that "while generous", $15million was not enough to build a new bridge.
"However, with a way forward approved, we can use the funding to leverage further grants to ease any burden on ratepayers.
"We thank the Member for Bega, Regional Transport and Roads Minister and Transport for NSW for their funding commitment and willingness to negotiate a great outcome for the community."
