Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Bioluminescence to light up Sculpture Bermagui's community Twilight Picnic

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Projection mapping at the Bioluminescence activation for Cobargo Folk Festival in 2023. Picture supplied
Projection mapping at the Bioluminescence activation for Cobargo Folk Festival in 2023. Picture supplied

Sculpture Bermagui is holding a captivating community event developed by young people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.