Bioluminescence to light up Sculpture Bermagui's community Twilight Picnic

Sculpture Bermagui is holding a captivating community event developed by young people.
Thanks to a Create NSW and Country Arts Support Program grant, the Bioluminescence project facilitated by Bermagui's Scott Baker will help 13- to 24-year-olds create large-scale video projections that will be activated at the Twilight Picnic in Dickinson Park on Saturday, March 16.
Children from Bermagui Preschool, Bermagui Public School and the local community will also be involved making 100 lanterns to illuminate the park.
Bioluminescence projects are site specific.
There are spots for local young people to join the video projection mapping workshops and learn the associated creative industry skills.
"The Bioluminescence project fills a gap where there aren't formal education opportunities to learn these technologies and processes," Mr Baker said.
The workshops will be held at Bermagui Library on March 14 and 15.
"We will go out with our video cameras and capture the headland and the local marine environment," Mr Baker said.
That includes macro shots of plants, birds and insects.
"After learning video projection software and the projectors, the young people will project it back into the environment on the Saturday."
Meanwhile Sculpture Bermagui volunteers are working with the local primary and preschool to make lanterns with kid-friendly materials and LED lights.
"People can decorate them how they want and there is a lantern-making workshop at Bermagui Library on March 16," he said.
"People can drop into the library, make a lantern and bring it along that evening then take it home afterwards."
Bioluminescence started at Tathra Wharf.
"That was the spark of inspiration, the prototype to show that over two days we could have young people creating their own content through videoing their local ecosystem and environment.
"It showed they could learn video projection mapping and on the third day present their work to the public," Mr Baker said.
Last year the Fairfax Family Foundation's Backing the Future program funded five Bioluminescence events in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires.
This year a Create NSW grant has Bioluminescence projects spreading across the state.
After Sculpture Bermagui, Mr Baker will take Bioluminescence to Tumut, Wagga Wagga, Tabulam near Lismore, and Griffith.
Mr Baker said the project taps into young people's existing digital skills as they know how to shoot videos for social media platforms.
"This shows them creative applications.
"It shows how kids can jump from being passive consumers to active producers in a quick timeframe that suits the fast-paced nature of today's society."
To sign up for the project and for more information visit the Bioluminescence website.
