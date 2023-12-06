Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sculpture Bermagui entries open, new curators welcomed

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sculpture Bermagui has thrown the doors open to artists with entries now being accepted for the 2024 event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help