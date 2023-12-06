Sculpture Bermagui entries open, new curators welcomed

Sculpture Bermagui has thrown the doors open to artists with entries now being accepted for the 2024 event.
In its 18th year, this Sapphire Coast calendar highlight will be held from March 9-17, to coincide with Canberra Day in the ACT and Labor Day in Victoria, making it an exceptional reason to visit the region.
Sculpture Bermagui president Ivan Baker believed the coming event would be better than ever.
"The 2024 event will feature some new initiatives that will enhance the experience of viewing exciting sculptures in our beautiful seaside setting," he said.
In addition, Mr Baker was pleased to announce some impressive changes to key roles.
"We will welcome Geoffrey Edwards as a new judge and Victoria Nelson and Nancy Brunton take over as co-curators for the 2024 event."
Formerly senior curator of sculpture and glass at the National Gallery of Victoria and current curatorial advisor to the Pt Leo Estate Sculpture Park, Geoffrey Edwards brings vast experience to the role.
"I'm looking forward to seeing works that reveal an understanding of scale - large or small - media and process - whether traditional or unorthodox - and, of course, originality of thought," Mr Edwards said.
New curator Victoria Nelson, a versatile and experienced artist in her own right, has a deep appreciation of the South Coast environment and a firm commitment to showcasing the artists who exhibit within the space.
She will be joined by co-curator Nancy Brunton, exhibition coordinator at Spiral Gallery, Bega.
Ms Brunton brings hands-on experience working as a fibre artist and ceramist.
Held on the Bermagui headland and in the surf club, both locations sit on Yuin Country below the majestic Mt Gulaga, overlooking Horseshoe Bay and the Tasman beyond.
Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club houses smaller works and those more susceptible to the elements.
Sculptors nationally and internationally enter this locally grown sculpture exhibition, along with a raft of renowned South Coast artists.
Entries remain open until January 15, 2024. Information for artists can be found at sculpturebermagui.org.au/exhibit.
