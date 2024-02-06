Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Valley Shire's budget gap and dependance on state and federal grants

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 6 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Shire's budget gap and dependance on state and federal grants
Bega Valley Shire's budget gap and dependance on state and federal grants

As a predicted deficit of $6.17million in Bega Valley Shire Council's general fund was discussed, councils finance officer told councillors, the organisation remained heavily dependent on state and federal government grants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.