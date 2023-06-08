Bega District News
Council agrees to negotiate on sale of Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
Council has agreed to sell the Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre, subject to a minimum price being met. Photo supplied
Following a closed session discussion Bega Valley Shire councillors have unanimously agreed to move ahead with the sale of the Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre (BVRLC) in Merimbula.

