Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

It's been home and business for 23 years but now it's time to say goodbye

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Britten, Robyn Savage and Greg Britten outside their home and business of 23 years. Picture by Denise Dion
Michael Britten, Robyn Savage and Greg Britten outside their home and business of 23 years. Picture by Denise Dion

Robyn's Nest has been sold and after 23 years, Michael Britten, Robyn Savage and their son Greg Britten are leaving their home and business. The Sydney couple who bought it intend continuing to run it as holiday accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.