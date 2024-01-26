John Walters named Cobargo Citizen of the Year for 2024

Last year several communities went through the stress of having to apply for additional Bushfire Local Economic Recovery funding to complete their projects.
Cobargo also had a long and excruciating wait for the approval of the development applications for the rebuild of its CBD after the Black Summer Bushfires.
Much of that work was led by John Walters, chair of the Cobargo Community Development Corporation so it was very fitting he was named the 2024 Cobargo Citizen of the Year on Australia Day.
CWA Cobargo branch president Lynn Lawson said Mr Walters is a team player but not afraid to lead and not afraid to make difficult decisions.
"He has come to the fore in the past four years when we have had to take a long look at our community and how to get it all back together.
"However he was contributing to Cobargo, Quaama and the whole area long before that," Ms Lawson said.
Mr Walters, who has lived in Cobargo for around nine years is also president of the Cobargo Rural Fire Brigade, sits on the board of the Cobargo Cooperative and is a committee member of the Cobargo RSL.
"He was instrumental in the setting up of the Cobargo Quaama Business Recovery Group after the bushfires, pushing the timely clean up of the Cobargo main street and ensuring money was put back into the community.
"The list goes on," Ms Lawson said.
"Always John worked with and guided the people around him.
"From this emerged the Cobargo Community Development Corporation to oversee and deliver the Cobargo Rebuild projects, in consultation with the community.
"John gives freely of his time to reinstate the economic future of Cobargo which will, of course, in turn benefit us all.
"We are all human
"The more people who are involved in committees and coordinating bodies, the more people will disagree with decisions and timing.
"It is a sign of the strength of our community that we have looked at the bigger picture this year and voted to award someone who puts this community over personal consideration and give the Cobargo Citizen of the Year Award to John." Me Lawson said to cheers and loud applause.
Mr Walters was completely taken by surprise.
His wife Chris had to call him back from a men's lunch in Bermagui to receive the award.
"I consider the award one for the team," Mr Walters said.
"I am just the leader of a very good team.
"It is good for Cobargo and it is good for the rebuild," he said.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick attended the award ceremony, as did councillor Helen O'Neil and Bega Valley Australia Day Ambassador Warwick Noland.
One highlight of the ceremony was the school captains of Cobargo and Quaama Public School speaking about what being Australian meant to them.
"I love those speeches," Mr Walters said.
"It reminds me that Australia is in good hands given the quality of those kids.
"They are articulate and beautiful young people and they are our future."
