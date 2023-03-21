Bega District News
Cobargo CBD project gets $6.232 million top up from the BLER Fund

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
John Walters, chair of the Cobargo Community Development Corporation, at one of the empty sites. Eight historic commercial buildings in Cobargo's main street that provided ten retail premises were lost in the Black Summer bushfires. Cobargo's economic and social fabric have been disrupted for more than three years. Picture by Marion Williams

Cobargo has secured the additional $6.232 million of funding that it needs to rebuild its main street.

