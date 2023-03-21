Cobargo has secured the additional $6.232 million of funding that it needs to rebuild its main street.
The project initially received $9.612 million, announced in June 2021, from the Federal and NSW governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
However, like many other major infrastructure projects funded by BLERF, COVID and other supply chain factors have caused the cost of the rebuild to escalate since they applied for funding in late 2020/early 2021.
After considerable lobbying by communities and local politicians, more funds were made available to certain projects and the Cobargo Community Development Corporation applied for a variation in funding through the Department of Regional NSW in October 2022.
John Walters, chair of the CCDC, said it was a "huge relief" to hear their application for top-up funding was successful.
"We have been continuing planning work on the project while waiting for this decision.
"We can now move ahead with confidence that we have the funds required for its completion," Mr Walters said.
They are still awaiting a decision from Bega Valley Shire Council on the Development Application they lodged in late October 2022.
"We are confident that the plans prepared by our heritage award-winning architects Dunn & Hillam will be approved in the near future," he said.
Mr Walters said he understood the DA will go to a full council meeting in April.
Once the DA is approved, the CCDC can finalise tender documents, issue contracts and get construction certificates.
In the meantime the CCDC is working with Public Works on Expressions of Interest documentation and a list of suitable builders.
They hope to have a builder on board in the next two months and on-site by August or September with a view to completing the rebuild by June 2025.
"It will be a fast and furious build," Mr Walters said.
"We are working in partnership with the Department of Regional NSW, NSW Public Works and other stakeholders such as the Bega Valley Shire Council to ensure that we deliver this project for the benefit of the Cobargo community and the region."
In further good news, the Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre was advised that its application for variation funding was also successful.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
