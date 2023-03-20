Bega District News
Hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service conduct a hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park. Picture supplied.

A hazard reduction burn has started in Mimosa Rocks National Park, with large plumes of smoke visible from surrounding areas, including Jellat Jellat, Tathra, Tanja, Reedy Swamp and Dr George Mountain.

