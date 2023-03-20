Hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park

A hazard reduction burn has started in Mimosa Rocks National Park, with large plumes of smoke visible from surrounding areas, including Jellat Jellat, Tathra, Tanja, Reedy Swamp and Dr George Mountain.
The burn aimed to reduce the fuel load in the Mimosa Rocks National Park, improving protection for properties in the Tathra and Bega area.
National Parks and Wildlife Service said the 92-hectare hazard reduction burn would be complete by the end of the day, with crews monitoring the fire ground over the coming days to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.
Kings Ridge Fire Trail will be closed for the duration of the burn, and Quarry Road and Goats Knob Road may also be impacted by closure on the day, depending on wind conditions.
Tracks and trails will reopen once the area is assessed as safe.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving on Dr George Mountain Road and Tathra Bermagui Road while the burn is in place and over coming days.
People vulnerable to smoke were also encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure on Monday.
NPWS considers hazard reduction burns as essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads and help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn was one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state will continue being coordinated with the NSW RFS to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
READ ALSO:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.