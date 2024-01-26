Spend Australia Day weekend celebrating people, not the date

As Bega Valley residents prepared to mark January 26 in a variety of ways, a handful of our most selfless had even more cause to enjoy the day.
Five Bega Valley residents were named in the 2024 Australia Day Honours List, each receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia - an OAM.
In the annual list highlighting significant service to their communities were Robert Johnson of Bermagui, AJ Collins of Tathra, Colin Dunn of Pambula, and Darrell Hegarty and Michele Bootes, both of Merimbula..
Their service was extensive - and varied.
While Vietnam veteran Mr Hegarty was being saluted for his service in the navy aboard HMAS Perth II, Dr Collins was on board Mercy Ship 'Global Mercy' off the coast of Sierra Leone when we called about his OAM.
Ms Bootes' OAM was being awarded for service to lifesaving, and Mr Johnson, while also a lifesaver, was also being commended for his commitment to blood and plasma donations - he's up over 700 so far.
And everyone in the shire would know of Mr Dunn and his extensive service to the community, not just at Pambula either.
They weren't the only residents being celebrated on Australia Day.
Bega Valley Shire Council presented its annual Citizen of the Year Awards as well as several community medallions at Friday morning's celebrations in the Bega Valley Civic Centre.
Meanwhile, in Merimbula, the traditional Australia Day float will see hundreds catch the outgoing tide from the bridge to Spencer Park.
And in Bermagui, Rodney Kelly's Survival Day event continues to grow just as the debate around January 26 continues to get louder each year.
For me, in all of these celebrations of what it means to be Australian is the human aspect. The joy of sharing special experiences alongside our family, friends, neighbours, community.
What I see being celebrated is not dependent on the date.
As long as January 26 is seen as a divisive element to our national identity it will continue to draw attention away from what is truly important:
Our country's rich culture, which stretches back tens of thousands of years.
A boundless depth of talent, creativity, selflessness - and the ability to not take ourselves too seriously - that sets Australians apart on a world stage.
A society relatively free from conflict.
We may not always see eye to eye - and we have the freedom to express just that - but there is so much for which we should be thankful.
However you mark this long weekend, I hope it's a happy and celebratory one shared with loved ones and some of the incredible people in our community.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
