Australia Day 2024 in Bega a celebration of respect, selflessness

"Australia is both young and old, wise and welcoming. It respects difference. It respects us all."
So said Bega Valley Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick in his Australia Day address on Friday, January 26.
The Bega Valley Civic Centre was packed with residents, award recipients and soon-to-be citizens on our national day.
The day's proceedings were shifted inside due to the weather, where before the official ceremony a tasty breakfast with tea and coffee was served by the Bega Lions Club.
Emcee John Watkin led proceedings before the mayor shared his thoughts on what it meant to be Australian.
"To be Australian is to be friendly, welcoming and concerned with the welfare of others, regardless of who they are," he said.
"I encourage everyone here to think about, and commit to, being an active citizen in our great community.
"I say that with confidence because here today we're lucky to have shining examples of community champions."
Chief among those were the recipients of the Bega Valley's Citizen Awards, who were later applauded.
Citizen of the Year, Carina Severs, Senior Citizen of the Year Flo Young and Young Citizen of the Year Tarra Glover were each congratulated for their significant contributions to their communities and presented with a plaque.
Meanwhile 14 Bega Valley Medallions were also presented to standout residents.
Medallion recipients included Graham Brown, Vera Clark, Wendy Cook, Kevin Cox, Colin Dunn, Prue Kelly, Steph Lazzaro, Kate Liston-Mills, Nellie Pryke, Katie Ryan, Peter Sheales, Heather Sobey, Stan Soroka and Robyn Thorpe.
Twenty-six Bega Valley locals took the plunge - and the pledge - and became Australian citizens on the day.
They were April Bautista, Shane Bautista Mundala, Michael Bicker, Nicholas Cairncross, Onrapa Doyle, Seodhna Drew, Hakki Feraset, Robert Graham, Michael Gill, Wassim Hayfa, Ken Holloway, Kittikun Homraruen, Jasamine Jones, Steven Jones, Binitha Lijoy, Diane McDonald, Lijoy Jose, Somporn Phoosang, Jonabee Reyes, Zinah Reyes Manabat, Gary Sanders, Artemio Tiglao, Adriel Tiglao, Beth Whitby, Atikur Rahman and Rumi Rahman.
Somporn Phoosang - or Fah as most people know her - is originally from the Isan province in north-east Thailand, but has lived in Australia for 10 years.
She said it "was not too hard" a decision to make to become a dual citizen.
"I have my family here, an amazing partner and everyone is very supportive," she said ahead of the celebration.
Among the highlights of the celebration was the performance of young singer Harper Jessop who led the huge crowd in the Australian National Anthem before a moving acapella rendition of We Are Australian.
Harper's voice struck a chord with Australia Day Ambassador Warwick Nowland, a renowned world superbike rider and team manager.
"You have this community behind you and what I heard then, that was worth me getting out of bed to hear that. I hope you go far," he said.
"That was the highlight of my Australia Day, to come here and hear you sing."
Mr Nowland also discussed his success as a superbike rider reaching the heights of the world stage in Monaco, but always remembering his humble roots in Quirindi.
"That's Australia...as long as long I keep remembering where I came from, and where we can go."
