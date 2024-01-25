Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Bermagui's Robert Johnson puts his blood and sweat into community

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 26 2024 - 8:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui resident Robert Johnson has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his service to the community. File picture
Bermagui resident Robert Johnson has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his service to the community. File picture

Robert Johnson of Bermagui has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for service to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.