Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ninth annual ReBoot in Bermagui was held on October long weekend

By Reboot in Bermagui
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy digging in at ReBoot in Bermagui on Saturday, September 30. Picture by ReBoot in Bermagui
Jimmy digging in at ReBoot in Bermagui on Saturday, September 30. Picture by ReBoot in Bermagui

Another year, another successful ReBoot in Bermagui over the October long weekend with attendance back to pre-COVID levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.