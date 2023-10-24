Another year, another successful ReBoot in Bermagui over the October long weekend with attendance back to pre-COVID levels.
With more than 20 activities and events, ReBoot in Bermagui has something for everyone regardless of age and fitness.
It offers fun runs, ocean swims, assisted road bike ride, tug-o-war competitions, netball, barefoot bowls, tennis, croquet, badminton, bootcamp, yoga, pilates and tai chi sessions to name a few.
ReBoot is a jam-packed weekend of activities, many of which are free, while showcasing our stunning coastal landscape to locals and visitors alike.
A record 60 children participated in the Kids Fun Run as well as tennis, barefoot bowls, tug-o-War, swim and the netball knockout.
The new Guru Dudu Silent Disco Walking Tour was hugely popular with all tickets sold.
A special presentation was made to recognise Quaama resident Stuart Bucks' unbroken nine-year attendance in every Reboot Camel to Club fun run.
When asked for a response, he replied - see you next year!
Robert Johnson was acknowledged as the only swimmer to swim in all nine ReBoot swims.
Over 200 runners participated with teams competing from Running for Resilience, Deadly Runners and Sapphire Coast Runners and other local and family groups.
Winners of the ReBooter and the ReBootie awards for best results in the runs and ocean swims were:
ReBooter Male - Marc West (Canterbury Sydney) ReBooter Female - Roberta Sousa (Canberra)
ReBootie Male - Sam Glasson (all the way from Adelaide) ReBootie Female - Charlotte Tudor (Frogs Hollow near Bega).
Results of the fun runs and ocean swims are on the ReBoot in Bermagui website.
The tug-o-war competitions were fiercely contested as enthusiastic spectators cheered them on.
Male winners were Ruthless Ruthos, female team was Punkalla Pullers and Cooma Tuggers won the mixed team competition.
The Bermi Pub teams put in a good effort as did Bermi Breakers Mens and Womens, all of which were runners -up in their category.
Emergency services Tug-o-War was won by Marine Rescue Bermagui.
The event is put on by the hard-working ReBoot sub-committee of Bermagui Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
They acknowledged the generous and overwhelming support of local businesses who make the event possible, helping the organisers to run the event in a professional manner and keep costs affordable for participants.
Major sponsors include Bermagui Co-op and Fishermen's Wharf , Bermagui Beach Hotel, Horizon Bank, Reflections Holiday Parks, Harbourview House, Honorbread, Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui Motor Inn, Butterfield Property, Clarke Law, Marshall & Tacheci Real Estate, Neilsons Mitre 10, Bermagui Gelati Clinic, Bermagui Cellars, Simply Springwater, Symons Bus Services and Woolworths Bermagui.
