Prices up almost 60 per cent in coastal areas

Home owners in Narrawallee and Tathra have seen some of the biggest price gains along the NSW coast since COVID, with home values up nearly 60 per cent in both suburbs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
New data released by property analyst CoreLogic shows how dwelling values - which includes units and houses - in coastal suburbs have changed since March 2020.
In the Capital Region, which spans Batemans Bay down to Eden, home values in Tathra recorded the biggest increase between March 2020 and December 2023.
Values increased 58.8 per cent in that time to $784,607.
Narooma had the second highest growth in home values in the four-year period, up 51.3 per cent to a median $722,462.
High-profile buyers have seen the appeal of Narooma in recent years.
Hospitality boss Justin Hemmes has been buying up venues in the suburb, while billionaire Gerry Harvey reportedly paid up to $11 million for a Narooma property in 2022.
Further south, Merimbula home values have risen 50.2 per cent since COVID began to $697,196, CoreLogic data found.
Broulee, which has the highest median home value in the Capital Region at $942,915, recorded a 50.1 per cent rise in property values during the four years.
All other suburbs in the region recorded growth in home values of at least 36 per cent. Batemans Bay values rose 45.1 per cent to a median of $608,776 while Bermagui values rose 47.1 per cent to $834,687.
In the Shoalhaven region, which spans Berry to Bawley Point, Narrawallee led the home price boom.
Property values in the suburb rose 59.6 per cent over the four-year period to a median of $1,146,017.
Prices have continued to rise and in the three months to December 2023, values were up 9.6 per cent.
The recent boom coincided with the sale of a waterfront home at Narrawallee, which set a suburb record when in sold for $12 million in October 2023.
Bawley Point and Vincentia recorded strong growth too, up 56.5 per cent and 53.7 per cent since COVID respectively.
A holiday favourite among Canberrans, Mollymook Beach experienced a 50.8 per cent rise in home values to $1,066,014.
Meanwhile values in neighbouring Mollymook were up 43.7 per cent to $1,036,719.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.