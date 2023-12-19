Bega District News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chef is charged with Canberra zoo stabbing

Steve Evans
Natalie Vikhrov
By Steve Evans, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A chef at the Canberra National Zoo and Aquarium has been charged with murdering a co-worker there on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.