Chef is charged with Canberra zoo stabbing

A chef at the Canberra National Zoo and Aquarium has been charged with murdering a co-worker there on Monday.
Jude Wijesinghe, from Oaks Estate in Canberra, is being treated for stab wounds in Canberra Hospital. Police said on Monday the stab wounds were self-inflicted. He was charged at the hospital.
"ACT Policing homicide detectives have today charged a 29-year-old man with one count of murder during a bedside hearing following an incident at the National Zoo and Aquarium yesterday [Monday]," ACT Policing said.
"The man was refused bail, and will next appear in court on April 4," the police said.
There are unconfirmed reports that the victim is from Bhutan, a small country in the Himalayas.
Police said after the death that a homicide investigation was underway after the body of a 29-year-old woman was found in the zoo's commercial kitchen area.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher said on Monday there were no direct witnesses to the incident, which happened around lunchtime, but "loud screams" were heard from the area.
The dead woman was found in a store-room in the kitchen area.
The detective said on Monday that the two people knew each other as co-workers but it wasn't known if they had any other relationship.
In a statement to members, the national institution said the zoo and Jamala would remain closed on Tuesday "in respect of all those affected directly or indirectly".
"Our thoughts are with the families along with those staff affected in one way or another - all staff have been given access to trauma counselling," the National Zoo said in a statement.
"Tours and encounters will be cancelled for the day and we hope that we will be ready to resume operations on Wednesday.
"We request that visitors and guests recognise the significant trauma that staff have experienced and that they respect their need for privacy on this matter."
Police said officers and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance at the zoo about 12.50pm.
Police said they were still investigating the incident and asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7623644.
