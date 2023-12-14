Bubbley Zackerbilks bring their high-energy concert to Club Sapphire

"I went to one of those schools where they throw lots of instruments at you. So I picked the trumpet because it only had three buttons and looked easy," said Zach Raffan of high-energy dixieland and trad band, the Zackerbilks.
What a mistake to make!
But it's one that's turned out really well. From year 3 at school (and a lot of lessons) Zach has made the trumpet his own with a seven-year stint as a professional freelance orchestral trumpeter in Australia and Germany, lead trumpet for Royal Caribbean cruise ships as a newly inspired jazz musician, to the development of the Zackerbilks.
At the 2023 Merimbula Jazz Festival the eight-piece Zackerbilks packed Club Sapphire's auditorium with standing room only for the fun, high-energy band.
It's not an act; you've got to love a man who is laughing his way through an interview at 8.30am and on December 21 the Zackers' return to Club Sapphire as the Down South Jazz Club's final concert for 2023.
"I'd always liked the Seven Ages of Acker Bilk since year 10; it made me feel really happy and I spent four years transcribing all the music," Zach said
It took him three weeks just to do the clarinet part but what it made him realise was "the trumpet had the tune, the clarinet had the sprinkles and the trombone had the slidey part," he said.
"It was a big revelation."
It clearly cemented his relationship with the trumpet. He loves the chaotic energy that is a feature of the band, even though talented stride pianist Robbie Mann "rolls his eyes when we do silly things".
"It's about having fun. I like to think it's a concert rather than a gig. If there's an audience they have to be part of this dialogue."
To support this idea Zach said he wants the audience at Merimbula to bring their own bubble mix (think 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles') and also their fancy umbrellas so that they can be part of the Bourbon Street parade.
"In jazz anything can happen. We started playing Bourbon Street recently in the wrong key so I got everyone to fade out to just the drums and we came back in the key of C," Zach said laughing.
"I think the audience like seeing us get into trouble and seeing how we get out of it."
Hot stepping out from their local Canberra speakeasy, the Zackerbilks will be spreading their love of trad jazz in Merimbula as part of a high-energy musical journey, that travels from the turn of the century to the 1940s.
Dressed to impress, this dapper eight-piece group play a mix of trad to modern with a vintage twist. Expect some Christmas tunes, originals, old school trad jazz and dixieland and even a couple from the musicals.
It's gonna be so hot, we're gonna cook.- Zach Raffan
There'll be sultry vocals from the gorgeous Miriam Miley-Read, bold brass, wicked woodwinds and some great stride piano.
"There'll be moments, sexy moments, dancey moments. There's got to be an edge, not blunt, just a hint.
"It's gonna be so hot, we're gonna cook."
Band members include Zach Raffan - trumpet, Miriam Miley-Read - vocals and banjo, Scott Temby - bass, Andrew Kimber - clarinet, Liam O'Connell - banjo, Mitch Lowe - trombone, Robbie Mann - piano and Sim Staker - drums.
See them at Club Sapphire, Thursday, December 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or calling Pam or George on 0479 065 590.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.