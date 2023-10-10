Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking feedback on a planning proposal to change the maximum building height for the development of Club Sapphire's proposed seven storey hotel in Merimbula.
Council's director of community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison, said council resolved to exhibit a proposal to amend the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 to change the maximum height from 16 metres to 26 metres on part of 119 Main Street, Merimbula.
"The planning proposal is being exhibited alongside a concept development application for a 100-room hotel and conference facilities over part of Club Sapphire's existing site, including partial demolition and reconstruction of the south-east corner of the existing club premises," Ms Harrison said.
"Once community feedback has been received, staff will consider the issues raised and undertake an assessment.
"We will then prepare a report back to council outlining the feedback received through public and agency submissions regarding the proposed height change."
READ ALSO:
Council has a Have Your Say page on its website with a large range of information and details about the planning proposal.
Feedback to the proposal and concept development application is welcome until Sunday, November 5.
Submissions must include your full name and address, contact details, signature and political donations or gifts disclosure, and be addressed to: Chief Executive Officer, Bega Valley Shire Council, PO Box 492, Bega NSW 2550, or by email to council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.