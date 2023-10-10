Bega District News
Club Sapphire seven-storey hotel proposal out for public feedback

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 8:27am
Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking feedback on a planning proposal to change the maximum building height for the development of Club Sapphire's proposed seven storey hotel in Merimbula.

Local News

