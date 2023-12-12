Search to resume for boater believed missing at Bermagui

The search for a boater believed missing is to resume Wednesday morning in the seas off Bermagui.
A multi-agency search began Tuesday afternoon, December 12, after reports came in of an unmanned vessel washed up on Haywards Beach, north of Bermagui on the NSW Far South Coast.
As well as NSW Police Marine Area Command, volunteers from Marine Rescue NSW Bermagui and Narooma, SES, VRA and Surf Life Saving NSW personnel were all involved in the search until it was suspended around 7pm.
The search will resume Wednesday morning, December 13.
Volunteer crews on board Marine Rescue NSW vessels Bermagui 30 and Narooma 30 conducted multiple parallel line searches from Camel Rock south to Bermagui Harbour from around 3.45pm.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said Narooma 30 was stood down just before 6pm while Bermagui 30 spent a further hour on-water before returning to base at 7pm.
"Visibility and conditions were reasonably good for our volunteer crews who responded swiftly after being requested by Marine Area Command to assist the search.
"Volunteers from the Marine Rescue Narooma and Bermagui units will be back on-water at 8.30am tomorrow morning.
"Narooma 30 and Bermagui 30 will rendezvous off Haywards Beach with the search area to be determined by Marine Area Command in the morning," Inspector Sullivan said.
