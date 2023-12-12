Bega District News
Search for missing boater at Bermagui

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:08pm
Volunteers from Marine Rescue Narooma and Bermagui have been tasked by NSW Police Marine Area Command to assist with a multi-agency search for a person believed missing off Haywards Beach near Bermagui.

