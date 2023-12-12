Search for missing boater at Bermagui

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Narooma and Bermagui have been tasked by NSW Police Marine Area Command to assist with a multi-agency search for a person believed missing off Haywards Beach near Bermagui.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said Marine Rescue NSW crews were deployed after a vessel washed up at Haywards Beach Tuesday afternoon, December 12.
"Marine Rescue NSW vessels Narooma 30 and Bermagui 30 began searching around 3.45pm today," Inspector Sullivan said.
"Both vessels are conducting a parallel line search from Camel Rock down towards Bermagui Harbour.
"Crews on board Narooma 30 and Bermagui 30 began searching behind the breakers and are pushing seaward.
"Visibility is good on the water and our crews will continue searching until instructed otherwise by Marine Area Command," Inspector Sullivan said.
It's understood NSW Police was the lead agency in the search, which was also involving the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter, SES, Narooma VRA, and Surf Life Saving NSW personnel from Bermagui.
Someone walking along the beach that runs from just north of Bermagui Harbour north to Camel Rock, Wallaga Lake, spotted the boat and called it in just after 3pm.
As well as extensive activity on the water conducting a search, there are also efforts being made to secure the boat overnight.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.