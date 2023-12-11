Last minute venue change doesn't deter Christmas carolers

Club Sapphire's auditorium was overflowing at capacity with 400 adults and children from the Far South Coast swaying battery-powered candles at a 2023 carols event organised by Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club.
Originally planned to be held at Berrambool Oval on Friday, December 8, the event was moved due to rainy weather and a waterlogged ground, but it didn't deter residents who attended in great numbers for Christmas carols and catching a glimpse of jolly Santa Claus.
Students from Pambula and Merimbula Primary Schools performed, while award-winning folk and country singer-songwriter Felicity Dowd, Sam Stevenson, Ricky Bloomfield, The Sugarants, Cherie Glanville & Stillwater Trio, Wolumla School of Music, and Sapphire Life Church Nativity captured attendees with their renditions of festive music.
Loretta Chapple, a teacher from Merimbula Public School said the children performing were beside themselves, having practised during their recesses and lunch breaks for the event, and now had the chance to perform in front of 400 people.
Singer-songwriter Sam Stevenson who sang 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas' and 'Silent Night' said it was very special to be a part of the evening alongside the community and fellow Far South Coast musicians.
"It was a great family event, and the show went off without a hitch even with the weather creating late changes," Mr Stevenson said.
Vicki Bond, the Carols by Candlelight coordinator said the event was to give back to the community who have supported the Lions Club throughout the year.
"I'm over the moon, I still am," Ms Bond said of the event, and described how Club Sapphire rescued the night.
"I can only praise those that were involved and gave their everything to help make it such a successful evening, way over my expectations."
Mia Maze, the marketing coordinator for Club Sapphire Merimbula, said it was a no brainer when she received a call from Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club asking if they could use the auditorium for the concert.
"We're there to support the community and serve the community, so when they asked us if we had the space available, we were able to move some things around and of course we were very honoured," Ms Maze said.
"It was the perfect venue for not only the entertainers but also for the families that came to the club, [and] it was a fabulous event, so many smiles, so many beautiful moments.
"I can't get over the beautiful smiles we had when Santa came, it was just beautiful to see the local entertainers, as well as the families getting together and connecting again."
