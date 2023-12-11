Bega District News
Last minute venue change doesn't deter Christmas carolers

James Parker
By James Parker
December 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Club Sapphire's auditorium was overflowing at capacity with 400 adults and children from the Far South Coast swaying battery-powered candles at a 2023 carols event organised by Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club.

