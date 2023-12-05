Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Last minute change of location for Merimbula's Carols by Candlelight

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pull out the Christmas hats and tee shirts and get ready for a night of carols but in a new location. Picture by Denise Dion
Pull out the Christmas hats and tee shirts and get ready for a night of carols but in a new location. Picture by Denise Dion

Pambula-Merimbula Lions have made a decision to move the Carols by Candlelight on Friday, December 8, from the planned venue of Berrambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.