Last minute change of location for Merimbula's Carols by Candlelight

Pambula-Merimbula Lions have made a decision to move the Carols by Candlelight on Friday, December 8, from the planned venue of Berrambool.
Member of the Lions organising committee Vicki Bond said the ground was still waterlogged at Berrambool and with the possibility of more rain, the decision was taken to move it.
"We had to bite the bullet but no way were we going to cancel the carols," Vicki' said.
"Club Sapphire came to the party and offered the auditorium and we're very grateful for that," she said.
"The doors will open at 5pm and Santa will arrive at 6.30pm as planned. There will also be all the same bands playing and prizes for best dressed family and individuals."
Lions will still have their barbecue running in the outside area next to the auditorium but any food purchased from the Club can also be brought into the room. Lions will be selling soft drinks and water, while tea and coffee can be purchased from the Club Sapphire coffee shop.
It will not be a BYO event and as a family friendly event, no alcohol will be allowed in the auditorium.
Pull out the Santa hats, bring the family along and join in the carols and traditional Christmas songs.
Felicity Dowd who recently won the Australian Folk Music Award and has been named in the top ten finalists for the Toyota Star Maker Winner in Tamworth is the headline act. There will also be music by Sam Stevenson, The Sugarants, Ricky Bloomfield, Cherie Glanville & Stillwater Trio, Wolumla School of Music, Sapphire Life Church Nativity and Pambula & Merimbula Primary Schools.
This project has been assisted by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Grant program and the Bega Valley Shire Council Community Grants Program
