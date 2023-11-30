Renewed flooding risks expected for Bega River and surrounding areas

While it may seem like the calm after the storm that rolled through eastern Australia on Wednesday, further rainfall is forecast with renewed flood alerts for some areas of the South Coast.
In a statement released at 12pm Thursday, November 30, the Bureau of Meteorology had downgraded warnings with flooding no longer expected for parts of the Illawarra Coast, South Coast, Snowy, Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta Rivers.
However Bega River, Paroo River and St Georges Basin still remain a concern, with renewed flooding expected with predicted heavy rainfall to hit Bega and surrounding areas from 1pm.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Bega received a total of 102.2mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday morning, Merimbula 74mm, Lochiel 139mm and Green Cape 58mm.
In Nethercote, locals recorded 120mm at 9am on Wednesday, with another 70mm by 3.45pm, another 55mm by 11pm and then by 9am the next morning 110mm for a whopping total of 355mm since the rain event started on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Moruya received 28mm at the airport in the 24 hours to 9am, further inland Bombala received 39mm. Further north Nowra received 38.4mm and Kiama 16.2mm.
According to BOM the locations that recorded the highest rainfall total in the 24-hour period to 9am Thursday hours across the South Coast included the Kameruka Estate with 200mm, Mt Darragh with 165mm and Brogo Dam with 141mm.
River levels reached its peak at Bega North on Wednesday evening, with a water level of 6.35 metres recorded at 8.45pm. The moderate flood level is seven metres.
Prior to its rise on Wednesday the Bega River's water level measured at 1.94 metres at 3pm Wednesday, however by 6pm it had risen to 5.42 metres.
Since the early hours of Thursday morning however the levels have begun to drop by just over a metre, with water levels at Bega North being at 5.30 metres at midday Thursday, November 30.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises there'll be renewed rises and a second smaller minor flood peak is possible along the Bega River at Bega North Thursday afternoon.
Damaging winds are no longer expected, though fresh and gusty southeasterly flow will persist for coastal locations.
Conditions were expected to ease by late Thursday night as the low moves further offshore.
However the Eden coast will still be suffering the brunt of marine winds and hazardous surf with a gale warning issued from 11.05 am on Thursday November 30, for the period until Midnight December 1.
A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for the Eden Coast, with surf and swell conditions expected to be too dangerous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
