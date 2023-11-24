Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

From Bangkok to Bega
To November 29
The latest exhibition opening at Spiral Gallery is a collection of drawings by Andy Doyle. Buildings: Bega-Bangkok is on display from to November 29. Spiral Gallery is located at 47 Church St Bega.
Mother and Son
Nov 17- Dec 3
See a talented local cast perform 'Mother and Son' a comedy by Geoffrey Atherden - the man who wrote the original TV series starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald. The local production aims to raise money for the Merimbula RFS and Sapphire Life Opportunities kids programs and will be staged at Wolumla Hall. Three matinees and six evening performances. Details and tickets ($40, $30 concession) at trybooking.com.
Rainbow Roller Disco
Candelo, November 25
Rainbow Roller Disco is an event aimed at being a supportive, safe space for those in the LGBTQI+ community. The Far South Coast is invited to tie up their roller skates and have an enjoyable evening of roller skating at Candelo Hall from between 4pm and 7pm. Tickets include free skate hire, dinner from Cows Nest, DJs, and music. Tickets are between $10 and $15 and available at: https://events.humanitix.com/rainbow-roller-disco
SJA fundraiser concert
Pambula, November 26
Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.
Family-friendly arvo of music and fun with Dog Trumpet
Four Winds, November 26
Four Winds in Bermagui has jumped at the chance to host an exciting duo, after the gig's original location, Murrah Hall, was affected in the Coolagolite fires. 'Dog Trumpet', a double act by Mental As Anything brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, will grace the stage for a family-friendly afternoon of great music, fun and banter on Sunday, November 26 from 4pm. The former band's biography, 'Started Out Just Drinking Beer' will be launched at the gig. Get tickets from $35 at dogtrumpet.net/gigs.
Restaurants Race Day
Kalaru, November 27
The Sapphire Coast Turf Club is hosting its annual Restaurant Race Day on Monday, November 27. Head along for a fun day out and a seven-race TAB meet. Gates open 1pm with free buses to and from the track. For more information visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au
Flying-fox research
Bega, November 30
The Friends of Glebe Wetlands are hosting a public meeting on Thursday, November 30, with special guest speaker Peggy Eby, an ecologist and lead researcher into the grey-headed flying-fox. The meeting will run from 5.30pm in the downstairs meeting room at Club Bega in Gipps Street. Entry by donation. For more information about the public meeting or the draft Glebe Lagoon Grey-headed Flying-fox Camp Management Plan, contact Hugh Pitty on 0414 525 761 or email via hughpitty@gmail.com.
Wilderness walk
December 9
A Wilderness to Water guided walking tour will be held in the Jiguma Recreation Reserve on Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 1.30pm, starting at the Pambula Beach Surf Club. Explore the unique vegetation with botanist Jackie Miles, geology with Jeff Vaughan and learn about the Aboriginal cultural history of the area with Nathan Lygon. Enjoy lunch and talks at the Pambula River mouth and there's kids' activities. For more information and to register, visit council's website.
