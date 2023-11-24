Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.