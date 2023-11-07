A draft plan on how to manage Bega's Glebe Lagoon flying fox colony is out for public feedback.
Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the draft Glebe Lagoon Grey-headed Flying-fox Camp Management Plan, which it said had been developed in consultation with the local community and other key stakeholders.
Council's planning and sustainability manager, Cecily Hancock, said the council was particularly keen to hear from residents living near Glebe Lagoon and local community groups who use the reserve and broader Bega Showground precinct.
"The draft five-year plan outlines issues of concern to the local community and identifies feasible management actions to reduce impacts on the community while promoting the conservation of the flying-fox camp," Ms Hancock said.
"We are proposing an adaptive, flexible approach to flying-fox management informed by ongoing monitoring of the camp and the effectiveness of our management actions.
"We would like feedback on the actions that could work well and those that may need further consideration.
"This can be found in Chapter 5 of the draft plan, which lists the key management actions we hope to employ in partnership with the local community and key state government agencies."
The grey-headed flying-fox was listed as a threatened species under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 and the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
There are 16 documented camps within the Bega Valley Shire - five on council-owned or managed land including the nationally important camp at Glebe Lagoon in Bega.
The remaining camps are on other tenures including national park estate and private land.
Ms Hancock said grey-headed flying-foxes were critical for the health of our forests as they were key pollinators of numerous native species.
"It is believed the combination of numerous roosting trees above a permanent water body is one of the key attractions of Glebe Lagoon," Ms Hancock said.
"Flying-foxes need open stretches of water to drink and enjoy the cooling effects of the water on hot days. Glebe Lagoon is also central to feeding resources around the broader Bega area."
Information on the plan is available on the council's website. Feedback on the plan can be done online or emailed to council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au by December 3.
