Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Historic Tathra Wharf a unique workplace for council apprentice

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bill Sutherland, a third-year apprentice bridge carpenter with Bega Valley Shire Council, recently had the unique opportunity to work on the Tathra Wharf restoration project on a six-week secondment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.