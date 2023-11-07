Historic Tathra Wharf a unique workplace for council apprentice

Bill Sutherland, a third-year apprentice bridge carpenter with Bega Valley Shire Council, recently had the unique opportunity to work on the Tathra Wharf restoration project on a six-week secondment.
"You won't find many workplaces like this," Mr Sutherland said.
"I got to expand my skills, work on a historic landmark and take in the view during whale season.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to work with experts in the field, learn from them and take a bunch of new skills back to council's bridge team."
Mr Sutherland was seconded to the Tathra Wharf restoration project in September and October, working closely with the contractors, GPM Marine Constructions.
"I worked on heaps of wharf restoration aspects and learnt a lot about the different materials and construction methods used," he said.
"This included timber pile replacement, heavy timber wharf structure replacement, wharf decking and handrails.
"I also worked from boats and personnel cages suspended from an excavator. I was a dogman for crane work and helped divers fill pile anchor boots with concrete on the seabed."
GPM Marine Constructions director Greg Stockley said Mr Sutherland fitted in instantly and was a real asset to his experienced team.
"We like working with apprentices like Bill. His have-a-go attitude and significant skill base earned from working with council's bridge team was a great help onsite," Mr Stockley said.
"He can proudly say that his attitude to learning and working hard has left a positive mark on restoring the iconic Tathra Wharf for many generations yet to come. We would welcome him back anytime."
Project manager David Buckley said a lot of similarities existed between wharf and wooden bridge maintenance and restoration.
"Seconding Bill to the wharf project offered fantastic professional development opportunities as well as boosting the skills base of our bridge team," Mr Buckley said.
"Bill will have picked up some valuable heavy timber working skills and protective pile treatment techniques that are easily translated to bridge construction and maintenance.
"This hands-on experience was a great way for a hard-working apprentice like Bill to actively play a part in structure works such as the replacement of headstocks, girders and cross bracing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
As well as learning a range of traditional bridge and wharf carpentry skills, a highlight for Bill was working in such a unique location.
"I've spent a fair bit of time on the wharf over the years, mostly fishing. I've always enjoyed it, so to have had this as my workplace for six weeks has been pretty awesome," Mr Sutherland said.
"I don't know of many places where you can rock up to work and have humpback whales cruising past. Things like that are hard to beat."
Bega Valley Shire Council was a strong supporter of local skills enhancement through a range of traineeships, cadetships and apprenticeships.
Current opportunities include two water and sewer trainee positions, three engineering cadet positions, and two town planner cadet positions.
To learn about current opportunities, visit council's website.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.