Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bermagui events: Sculpture Bermagui, Four Winds, ReBoot Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sculpture Bermagui former curator Pauline Balos and president Ivan Baker with sculptures byJen Mallinson (left) & Anneke Paijmans. Expenditure in Bermagui almost doubled on the first day of the exhibition. Picture by Sculpture Bermagui
Sculpture Bermagui former curator Pauline Balos and president Ivan Baker with sculptures byJen Mallinson (left) & Anneke Paijmans. Expenditure in Bermagui almost doubled on the first day of the exhibition. Picture by Sculpture Bermagui

The organisers of the three main events that draw visitors to Bermagui are relieved that the new Wallaga Lake Bridge work plan will not greatly impact them..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.