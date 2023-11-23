Bega District News
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Thredbo MTB Park launches 2023/24 season with huge weekend for riders

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thredbo MTB Park ambassadors Tegan Molloy and Maddy Lloyd enjoy the trails' opening weekend. Picture Thredbo Media
Thredbo MTB Park ambassadors Tegan Molloy and Maddy Lloyd enjoy the trails' opening weekend. Picture Thredbo Media

Although the snows have melted away until next season, Thredbo's ski lifts were called into action at the weekend as the resort launched its mountain bike park and gravity trails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.