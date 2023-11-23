Although the snows have melted away until next season, Thredbo's ski lifts were called into action at the weekend as the resort launched its mountain bike park and gravity trails.
A "massive number of guests" - including plenty of Far South Coasters - turned out to ride over 40 kilometres of lift-accessed gravity terrain as the 2023/24 season got underway on Saturday, November 18.
It was the first time Thredbo MTB Park had been able to open nearly every trail on an opening day.
With such a wide variety of terrain on offer, all four MTB lifts spinning and incredible weather, opening day vibes were at an all-time high.
A testament to the huge turnout, the day was Thredbo's biggest season pass day ever, with a record number of season pass holders turning out to ride.
Guests enjoyed everything the bike park had to offer with awesome riding conditions, live music, a free premiere MTB movie screening and the chance to win a stack of prizes.
Thredbo's massive team of MTB ambassadors have been ripping the trails all weekend including Jack Moir, Sian A'Hern, Kye A'Hern, Tim Eaton, Jackson Frew, Jackson Connelly, Tom Crimmins, Tegan Molloy and Maddy Lloyd.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ambassador crew tested out the trails on Friday before they were opened to the public and then could be seen enjoying the first laps of the season with guests Saturday morning.
To celebrate opening day, the ambassadors hosted a massive giveaway on the mountain, hiding a huge stack of prizes around the trails for guests to find.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.