Narooma Oyster Festival contributes to Sydney Opera House art

By Marion Williams
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 9:47am
On the northern boardwalk of the Sydney Opera House precinct, First Nations artist Megan Cope has made an installation with oyster shells clinging to 200 timber poles. She used around 85,000 oyster shells to make the three large-scale works. Picture by Daniel Boud
Oyster shells diverted from landfill at Narooma Oyster Festival mesmerised Sydneysiders and visitors alike at the Sydney Opera House' 50th anniversary.

