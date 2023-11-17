Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Triobike taxi set to take Tulgeen clients for a ride

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 17 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Haley, Jan Lynch, Tayla Wilson, Doug Reckord and Chris Polglase with the Triobike Taxi. Picture supplied.
Ryan Haley, Jan Lynch, Tayla Wilson, Doug Reckord and Chris Polglase with the Triobike Taxi. Picture supplied.

Excitement is at an all time high at Tulgeen with the arrival of Bega Tathra Safe Ride's Triobike Taxi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.