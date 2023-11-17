Triobike taxi set to take Tulgeen clients for a ride

Excitement is at an all time high at Tulgeen with the arrival of Bega Tathra Safe Ride's Triobike Taxi.
Bega Tathra Safe Ride members Chris Polglase, Jan Lynch and Doug Reckord recently spent an afternoon training Tulgeen Disability Services staff, Ryan Haley and Tayla Wilson on how to use the Triobike Taxi.
Bega Tathra Safe Ride member Jan Lynch, said she was stoked that Tulgeen clients would be able to enjoy a ride in the Triobike, as part of their outdoor program, with Ryan or Tayla as the trained pilot drivers.
"They're going to make themselves comfortable riding it with passengers first and then they'll be able to utilise it out in the community, on shared paths," she said.
The e-trike taxi was purchased in late 2022 and piloted by experienced members of the Bega Tathra Safe Ride group.
Ms Lynch said the Triobike had already been hit with the locals, helping the less mobile feel included in outdoor activities.
"It's been used at Bournda National Park for students who couldn't cycle and it enabled them to participate in an activity when other kids will be on bikes, ensuring that student doesn't miss out," she said.
Ms Lynch said the Triobike wouldn't have been possible without the generous support of local businesses including Bega Cheese, Tarra Motors, Tathra Hotel, Morgans Merimbula, Macrozamia Environmental and Clean Energy for Eternity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.