The wait is over for the crew at Bega Tathra Safe Ride, yesterday unpacking their brand new TrioBike Taxi to be used to transport the less mobile around the valley.
Getting the trike has been in the works for a while for the group, which two months ago hosted a community ride fundraiser to help purchase the specialised electric vehicle.
Teaming up with global group Cycling Without Age, Bega Tathra Safe Ride secretary Doug Reckord said the trike will be a free service and will be piloted by the experienced members of the BTSR group.
"Once it's all up and running, we anticipate that wherever there is a suitable pathway we'll be taking people for rides," Mr Reckord said.
Mr Reckord said the trike would be able to be utilised on pathways such as the new path between Tathra and Kalaru, but as always wanted to push for more accessible shared paths.
"There's some good infrastructure there already but we just want to highlight that the more facilities there are for people to do this sort of thing, the better it is for community health and wellbeing."
For those wanting to try out the new service, they'll have to wait a little longer with the Bega Tathra Safe Ride crew training up some riders and also planning a special event.
"We're planning on having a launch to thank our sponsors - we had some nice donations from members of the public and different organisations."
Once it's up and running, Mr Reckord was confident the bike will be a hit with the locals who can't necessarily enjoy the rejuvenating experience of riding a bike.
"When you're a bit older and you've maybe been stuck inside, getting out on the trike and zipping around on a nice track I think would be the highlight of your day," Mr Reckord said.
The TrioBike Taxi will be able to be transported across the region for those wanting a ride.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.