After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Bicycle NSW Bega Tathra Safe Ride community ride is back.
On Sunday, September 18, about 300 riders from near and far will leave the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre, riding through beautiful rural scenery to one of the Sapphire Coast's iconic destinations, the Tathra Hotel.
A special guest joining part of the ride will be running legend and community ambassador Dane Waites, to celebrate the Give Dane A Clean Run campaign.
BTSR president Robert Hartemink said the main fundraising focus for this weekend's event was the BTSR Triobike Taxi, an e-trike with seats up front, to allow people with mobility needs to go for a ride with friends and family.
"BTSR has affiliated with Cycling Without Age Australia and are really looking forward to providing this free service for the local community" Mr Hartemink said.
READ ALSO:
The 22km ride will be supervised by Platinum Traffic Services. Motorists should expect some minor delays while the group passes through.
Motorists should expect minor delays while the group passes through.
More ride details are available here
This special young man Jason is a guest of honour for Sunday's community ride.
Jason was meant to be riding in a brand new Triobike Taxi, but delivery has been delayed till October.
Not to be deterred, Bega Tathra Safe Ride secretary Doug Reckord fitted his trike with a seat, complete with seat belt and cushions, took Jason for a test ride around Kalaru, and got a big smile of approval.
"Jason's excited about the ride and we are too," Mr Reckord said.
"Come along on Sunday, September 18, and say g'day to Jason as he completes the journey from the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre, through beautiful Jellat scenery, to the Tathra Hotel."
Glenda Dixon. Djiringanj Elder, will give the Welcome to Country and the ride will be officially opened by Bega MP Michael Holland.
The ride will again commemorate the memory of local rider David Brand, to remind everyone in the community to focus on road safety for all road users.
Adults $30; Bicycle NSW Members $20; Under 18 $10
Register at Heritage Centre 7.15-8am. Ride briefing 8am.
Depart 8.30am with expected arrival at Tathra Hotel by 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.