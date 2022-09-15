St Pat's teachers join Sudsy Challenge

This week some staff members of St Pat's Primary School in Bega are taking part in the 2022 Sudsy Challenge.
By wearing the same clothes for three days, they are hoping to raise awareness and funds for people doing it tough.
The Sudsy Challenge supports the work done by Orange Sky Australia.
"By not changing our clothes and having genuine conversations with those around us about homelessness, we hope to help to change attitudes, change perceptions and ultimately, change lives," the school said.
So far St Pat's has raised around $1000 of its $2000 goal.
If anyone would like to support the cause, they can click here to donate.
