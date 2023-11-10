Oaklands Event Centre in Pambula was filled with Bega High School students on Thursday, November 9, for their Year 12 formal, where humorous certificates were awarded, photos were morphed, and students were praised for their leadership in the community.
It was a highlight of the evening when a slideshow was shared in which Kindergarten photos through to their final Year 12 school photos were morphed to show how much students had changed.
A tribute slideshow for all the students who had ever been a part of the cohort since 2018 was also shared.
The Year 12 group's year advisor Tracey Gibbons said school captains entertained the evening with a range of funny and wacky awards which meant a lot to them, memories they recalled over their high school years only they understood the reasons for, including Class Clown and Cutest Couple.
"It was great for the parents to see it as well, and it's so cute from Kindergarten to, you know, developing into young adults, so it [was] really nice," Ms Gibbons said.
The students looked absolutely stunning as they celebrated with parents, carers and teachers, some even having their achievements praised by larger organisations, like that of Ruby O'Leary who received silver for the Duke of Edinburgh award.
READ ALSO:
On behalf of the Australian Defence Force, Patrick Farrell was awarded the Future Innovators Award and Sam Griffin received the Long Tan Award for his leadership, community service and academics.
Sam also won the Ampol All-rounder Award, and in September he travelled to Sydney Town Hall to receive the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement, awards Sam said he takes pride in.
"I thought [the formal] was amazing, Oaklands had a beautiful centre for us, Ms Gibbons had it organised really well, good dinner, [and] a really good atmosphere," Sam said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.